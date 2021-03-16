JCPS parents and kids say they’re looking forward to returning to in-person learning this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The backpacks are getting dusted off, the outfits are getting laid out and new this year will be the masks.
Some JCPS children will be heading back to school for in-person learning Wednesday.
K-2 students with last names starting with A-K go back Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday, K-5 students whose last names start with L-Z will go back to in-person learning.
“I’m feeling ready,” JCPS parent Samantha Perkins said. “The thought of not having to do my job and be the kids’ teacher is really exciting.”
That’s how many JCPS parents say they are feeling after a year at home with their kids doing NTI. Perkins is a mother of two. Her son Max is in third grade, and her daughter Kate is in first grade. Both attend Bloom Elementary School. They’ll be returning to in-person learning Thursday.
“I’m excited about seeing my friends again,” Max Perkins said.
“Yeah, me too,” Kate Perkins said. Going back to school with COVID precautions will be different. Students will be wearing masks for an extended period of time. That is something Perkins said her kids have been practicing.
“My daughter’s class is only going to have 12 kids, and they have a pretty large classroom,” she said. “I feel really safe about that. It is going to look different in terms of not going to the cafeteria or walking in the hallway much. I don’t think they are quite prepared for that.”
“They keep asking me (if) they have hand sanitizer, (if) they have masks they can wear,” JCPS parent Gretchen Bell said.
Bell’s boys Teagan and Finn also attend Bloom Elementary, and they are going back to in-person learning on Wednesday.
”In the morning, we are going to do pictures like my first day of first grade because we didn’t get to do that,” Bell said.
Going to bed early is also on the agenda. One thing that is on Gretchen’s mind is how much she will miss seeing her boys during the day. She’ll miss having lunch with them and the snuggles Teagan makes a point to give her. Teagan said he has mixed emotions about going back.
“Because I don’t get to see my mom all day, which is sad, one part, and the happy part is I get to see my friends again,” Teagan Bell said, adding that he has also missed his teachers. He admits hours before school he’s feeling a little nervous.
”You know when you go into a different school or having gone to school in a long time and you feel a little nervous, that is how I feel right now,” Teagan Bell said.
“You hear it takes a village,” Gretchen Bell said. “When you are raising children and for a lot of us school is our village. We haven’t had it and I think they are really missing out on that.”
As far as middle and high school students, they go back to in-person learning April 5.
