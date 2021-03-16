JCPS prepares for several ‘first days’ of school on hybrid learning schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS is just hours away from putting students back in the classroom, but even then, not all of them will be there.
Even the students returning inside the school buildings aren’t all going at once.
A hybrid learning schedule will split students up across the district, creating several return dates for different grade levels.
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said opening day is always one his favorite days of the year. This instance is no different.
“There is a feeling in our schools of a new beginning, a fresh start,” Pollio said, “a fresh start for every teacher, a fresh start for every student no matter what happened the year before.”
On Tuesday, faculty and staff at Semple Elementary School showed off what they’re doing to make things safe but efficient for their students. It’s going to look a lot different.
When school resumes Wednesday, numbered desks and marked hallways will allow for contact tracing and social distancing.
Plus, like other schools in the district, Semple’s students will be on a hybrid schedule, while others remain on NTI. Across the district, about 35 percent of students are likely to remain virtual.
Third-grade teacher Clee Hall won’t be able to see all of his students at once, and for him, that’s a bummer.
However, he said once he heard getting vaccinated was what it was going to take to get back in the classroom, he jumped on it.
“I’m like, ‘I’m going, I’m getting my shot, I’m trying to be the first one in line,’” Hall said. “Let’s go.”
Hall said he’ll have about nine students the first day back and 10 the next. The rest are remaining on NTI.
He understands the pandemic is important for so many people and wants to make sure everyone understands where his priorities lie.
”I feel like things change on a daily basis, and it’s scary,” Hall said. “But I feel like my students are worth it, and I hope they feel like coming to school is worth it.”
The hybrid schedule for elementary schools like Semple is based on last names (A-K, L-Z) and grade levels (K-2 and 3-5). One group of K-2 will start Wednesday. Another will start Thursday. A 3-5 group will start Friday. The final group will start Monday.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.