LMPD needs solutions to staff force and deter crime, FOP says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been a rough year at the Louisville Metro Police Department, with a staff shortage now thrown in the mix.
LMPD officers have had four different chiefs in the span of a year. During that transition, officers have left the department in droves.
Dave Mutchler, the River City Fraternal Order of Police press secretary, told WAVE 3 News there are only 1,040 officers on the force, including those in command, administrative and trainee roles.
He also said it has been 18 years since LMPD has met staffing requirements.
More often than not, Mutchler says there’s several active crime scenes in an evening that the same officers end up responding to.
”That’s the huge issue we’ve been having, the number of officers who have left,” said Mutchler.
Mutchler said by October 2020, over 180 officers left LMPD. He said about 90 of them retired, tired of being underpaid and spread thin.
To operate at an adequate level, Mutchler said the department needs to fill 200 slots strictly for patrol officers.
Each day, he said officers get emails being asked to work overtime or on their days off, which is a full 12-hour shift.
“Officers are going from run, to run, to run, or there are seven of them guarding evidence at a homicide scene,” Mutchler explained. “They don’t get a chance to engage the community outside of the run they’re on.”
Between the pandemic and civil unrest, Mutchler said its hard to keep “good cops” without the appropriate pay and benefits to make it worth it. For those same reasons, it’s hard to attract officers.
Mutchler said in a normal year, 45 officers or more go through the LMPD Training Academy before hitting the streets on patrol. However, this year, only 19 recruits are in the newest class.
”Right now, we’re just hanging on to what we can,” he said. “That makes the department better — when people want to come here and we can select the best and brightest. Those are the people you want to work around.”
In 2016, LMPD began the re-hire program, allowing already retired police officers to return to work. As of March 2021, there are 35 re-hires on the force. The maximum numbers of re-hires allowed in the department are 10%, translating to about 100 officers.
Looking ahead, the officers who are still with Louisville Metro Police have a tough road ahead without any significant efforts to remedy the lack of patrolmen. As of March 15, 2021, there have been 38 homicides and 135 shootings, which is more than double the record breaking numbers from 2020.
One year ago in March 2020 alone, LMPD reported 16 homicides and 54 non-fatal shootings.
Chief Erika Shields has yet to present any recruitment or retention efforts for the police department.
Mutchler said when city leaders and the chief have any ideas, the FOP is ready to collaborate to help make Louisville safer for its people.
