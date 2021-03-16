Man in critical condition after Algonquin shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been transported to the hospital in serious condition following a shooting in Algonquin on Tuesday.
Officers were first called around 6:30 p.m. to the area of South 12th Street and West Hill Street for a shooting, Officer Beth Ruoff with the Louisville Metro Police Department said.
They found the victim, a man in his early 20s, unconscious and suffering from several gunshot wounds.
EMS transported the man to UofL Hospital for treatment, Ruoff confirmed.
Officers do not have a suspect in custody and the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
