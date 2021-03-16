New Riff’s $200 bottle of whiskey raises thousands for Tri-State service workers

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - A Northern Kentucky distillery is stepping and stepping up to help service workers at local bars and restaurants still struggling into 2021.
New Riff has done well since launching in 2014, but even they weren’t immune from the pressures of the pandemic.
“We never dreamed that we might go from making whiskey to making hand sanitizer for the front-line workers, but we did it,” Amy Tobin, New Riff communications director, said Monday.
”Luckily for us, people were still drinking during the pandemic, and in fact the home bartender was more at it than ever. But we’ve been really lucky throughout this entire ordeal.”
The bourbon and gin distillery recently shared its success by releasing a 15-year bourbon that costs $200. Every dollar sold will go to locals work in the service industry.
The whiskey is described as a richly spiced, fully mature and “exceptionally rare” high rye bourbon bottled in bond without chill filtration — “how New Riff raises a glass (and funds) for our embattled friends.”
Bottles are sold out on the website, but they’re still accepting donations. So far, New Riff has raised more than $140,000.
”Kudos to New Riff,” Brent Cooper with the NKY Chamber of Commerce said. “They sold 896 bottle in two minutes, and I got one of them, so I was thrilled. It’s for a purpose. It’s for a cause, to help all of the employees, the waiters, the waitresses and bartenders.”
Cooper says with the money raised, service workers on both sides of the river will be eligible for $300 grants.
”We believe Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati is poised for a boom once we end this pandemic, so we need those workers to come back, so that is part of what this effort is, to help...during the summer,” Cooper said.
The grants will be given out on a first-come, first serve basis. You can apply on the website.
