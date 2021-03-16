Norton expands COVID vaccine waitlist to more people in Phase 1C

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare has opened COVID-19 vaccination registration for more members of the community in the state’s Phase 1C of vaccinations.
Norton will now allow those age 18 and up who are essential workers and patients with chronic medical conditions to sign up for a vaccine.
Appointments will be available soon but sign up must be done to be put on a wait list. Once an appointment opens, a location and a time to get the vaccine will be emailed to the person interested.
To join the waitlist:
- Go to NortonHealthcare.com and click on Vaccine Eligibility in the red box.
- Individuals will be asked to:
- Fill in birthdate (must be 18 or over)
- Confirm eligibility
- Click Join Waitlist
- Enter contact information including an email address
There are currently four permanent Norton vaccine locations:
- Dixie Highway near the Watterson Expressway, in the retail center off Heaton Road next to Norton Immediate Care Center - Dixie
- Norton Brownsboro Hospital campus – Medical Plaza 2
- Republic Bank Foundation YMCA at 18th and Broadway
- St. Matthews at Dutchmans Lane and Breckinridge Lane, next to Pep Boys
Vaccinations will also continue to be provided by Norton Healthcare at churches, faith-based organizations, and other community locations at temporary pop-up sites.
