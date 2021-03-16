Pastor Tim Findley announces run for Louisville mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a new name in the race for Louisville mayor: Pastor Tim Findley.
Findley made the announcement Tuesday afternoon on WAVE Country with Dawne Gee.
“It’s my intention to seek the mayoral office here in Louisville, Kentucky from this point forward,” Findley said. “[We are ] launching our campaign, and we’re looking to see change in our city.”
Findley is the pastor at Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center in Louisville and the founder of the Justice and Freedom Coalition.
Recently, he helped lead a charge in getting Black Louisvillians vaccinated against COVID, with his church serving as a vaccination pop-up site.
Findley was often spotted at last year’s social justice protests in the city and was arrested by Saint Matthews Police officers during a protest on Shelbyville Road in June 2020. Neither Findley nor the protesters blocking Shelbyville Road got out of the way when asked, a St. Matthews Police spokesperson said.
Following his arrest, Findley told WAVE 3 News that the protest was the kind that stirred public interest and could lead to change.
”I believe it’s in these moments,” he said, “that people, the powers that be, begin to take notice.”
Click here to visit Findley’s official website.
