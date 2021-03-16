Report: Man shot by police tried to stab another officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man shot by a Louisville Metro police officer last week after running from a Metro Arson investigator has been identified in court documents.
Bryan Nigel Beach, 26, of Simpsonville, is charged with fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer and attempted murder of a police officer.
Around 2:15 p.m. March 11, a Louisville Metro Arson investigator tried to place Beach under arrest, but Beach ran out of the Arson Bureau headquarters. LMPD officers were called to assist.
Beach was found a short time later, but run from officers and wouldn’t heed orders to stop. His arrest report says Beach stopped in and alley and showed a knife that he used in an attempt to cut his own neck.
After Beach wouldn’t put the knife down, the report says police used non-lethal options to disarm him but Beach threw a trash can at police and tried to run again. Beach was shot by police after he knocked an officer to the ground, stood over him with the knife and tried to stab him.
The officer Beach tried to stab was treated at UofL Hospital for injuries.
