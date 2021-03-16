Sirens blare through statewide tornado drill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Outdoor warning signs sounded on Tuesday for the annual statewide fire drill.
The drill is part of Severe Storms Preparedness Month.
Sirens went off around 10:15 a.m. across Kentucky and Indiana. The drill is to allow residents to practice their tornado safety measures.
During the test alert, all Kentuckians, businesses, hospitals, nursing homes, educators, and government agencies are encouraged to practice their tornado safety drills and update their emergency plans.
This was the rescheduled date from earlier this month when the drill was postponed.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.