Those 45 and older can now get vaccinated in Indiana

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Health officials in Southern Indiana said progress is being made when it comes to getting people the vaccine.
“I personally think that if you’re going to be out in the open and around people, you should get both of them,” said Kathy Campbell, who has done exactly that.
Campbell said now that those who are 45 and older can get the vaccine, she’s going to push her kids and others to get registered.
“I’ve been after my sisters to get theirs; I don’t know if they are up for it, but I am,” Campbell said.
“Each time you add a new tier, you are going to get a big rush of people signing up,” Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said.
The health department added that if you’re eligible for vaccine in Indiana, and can’t currently find an appointment, keep checking back daily as new appointments could open at any minute.
“Just understand that we are working hard to get it out to you as soon as possible, and I think our numbers show that,” Yazel said.
As of Monday, 25,000 people have gotten their first shots, and 16,000 people are fully vaccinated in Clark County.
Right now, in Indiana only, healthcare workers, first responders, and those 45 and up can get the shot.
