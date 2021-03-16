Victim of downtown Louisville deadly shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the man who died after a shooting early Monday in downtown Louisville has been released.
Richard Douglas Sloane, 33, of Louisville, died from gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Coroners Office.
Louisville Metro police called to 1st and Jefferson Streets around 5 a.m. found Sloane had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
o arrests have been made in Sloane’s murder, Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
