Denial of open records request about former city employee was a ‘mistake’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Detention Center said it was a mistake to deny an open records request for video pertaining to a former city employee accused of using racial slurs and driving drunk multiple times.
The 2019 video was finally released to WAVE 3 News Tuesday morning, the same day the jail’s assistant director had to explain their decision to the Metro Council’s Government Oversight & Audit Committee.
The video showed Adam Younger, who was Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s Special Events Coordinator at the time, being processed for his third DUI arrest.
“I work for the f***ing mayor,” Younger told the officer, before refusing to take a breathalyzer test, and continuing his verbal assault on the officer in the 2019 video. “You’re a f***ing idiot. You’re so f***ing stupid.”
The committee’s chairman, Brent Ackerson expressed his concerns over transparency and the incorrect denial of public information.
“How is it that we’re denying legitimate requests saying there’s pending investigations, you don’t want to hinder things, was it a mistake?” Ackerson asked.
LMDC’s Assistant Director, Steve Durham said the dates of the videos requested were simply mixed up.
“I didn’t look down below to see what each message said, I can improve on that,” Durham said.
The jail has not released the videos from his most recent DUI from February 2021, a case in which LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit is actively working. That incident is when Younger is accused of using racial slurs towards an LMDC Officer.
Younger’s mother, the elected Property Valuation Appraiser, Colleen Younger, apologized for her son’s use of racially hurtful insults Tuesday.
The Troubleshooter Investigation also uncovered that Younger had been arrested a total of six times dating back to 2002. The arrests included three prior DUI convictions, disorderly conduct, and harassment with physical contact after he kicked a bouncer and spit on him while being escorted out of Moly Malones.
Despite those convictions, one of which happened while he was employed with the city, Younger kept his job.
He was fired days after the February arrest.
Jean Porter, a spokesperson for Mayor Fischer said there was an “internal communications’ error and that they are now reviewing how and why he was hired.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.