Districts that used hybrid schedule say it should help JCPS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The past year has truly been a learning lesson for Jefferson County Public Schools.
Juggling in-person classes, hybrid schedules, and virtual learning hasn’t been easy, even in smaller districts. Leaders and parents say patience will be key for the rest of the school year as JCPS progresses.
They do believe getting back to some in-person classes will be good for JCPS because they’ve seen the positive impacts on students in their districts.
“We knew what worked and what needed to be tinkered with a little bit and I know JCPS hasn’t had the opportunity to do that,” said Dr. Jesse Bacon the Superintendent of Bullitt County Schools.
It’s been trial and error for Bullitt County Schools with a short stint of all in-person classes last year when covid cases were rising in the community and eventually made their way into the schools.
The district went back to a hybrid schedule this year. Bacon knows the challenge is great for JCPS and its size but says the timing couldn’t be better with Vaccinations well underway.
“That has been a game-changer, just having the majority of staff vaccinated,” he said.
Quarantines that happened last year are not a problem like they used to be.
He says a hybrid model will help JCPS transition. Bullitt County uses its virtual day to clean buildings and make sure they have adequate staff.
Parent Raquel Hubbard says great communication from the district gave her confidence to keep her 7th, 5th, and 3rd graders in its virtual Cloud Academy.
“I really like having the option of despite schedule changes and in and out of mandates and all these things being able to know consistently what my kid’s schedule will be.”
Anchorage Independent School Superintendent Dr. Kelley Ransdell said “I would grade them an A+,” on their skill and level of compliance to Covid-19 protocols.
She says it certainly didn’t happen overnight, the district just got back to five days of in-person learning.
Dr. Ransdell says it happened with the support of Superintendents around the state and area health leaders. She believes virtual instruction early on gave teachers planning time and students a needed break.
“Going from home on virtual instruction to full-time in school being masked all day,” she said, “you need to build up some stamina for that, and over time, that will become more commonplace.”
Bullitt County will decide if they want in-person classes to expand to five days a week following its Spring break.
