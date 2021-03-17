FORECAST: Dry and warm, until mid-afternoon

- THUNDERSTORMS: Increase south to north late this afternoon and evening
- MORE SHOWERS: Showers, perhaps a few thunderstorms, Thursday/Thursday Night
- SPRING BEGINS: Saturday AM @ 5:37 AM ET
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We will start off dry and warm but the radar will fill in with rain/thunderstorms after 3 PM from the south to the north.
We’ll see highs a couple of degrees on either side of 70 before the rain arrives.
Tonight features periods of thunderstorms with some breaks at times. The south wind will keep temperatures from dropping much at all with lows around 60 in the city.
Low-pressure will push out the warmer air by mid-afternoon Thursday. A few spotty thunderstorms may develop as that takes place. As colder air rolls in, a more general light rain will move into the area through the evening.
Showers will taper down north to south Thursday night. A few snowflakes may mix in with the chilly rain to the east before ending.
