FORECAST: Rain and thunder overnight, chilly showers by Thursday evening

- OVERNIGHT: Rain and thunder at times, especially before dawn Thursday
- THURSDAY: Early morning rain, midday sunshine, thundershowers followed by chilly showers during the evening
- SPRING BEGINS: Saturday morning at 5:37 a.m. ET
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While we’ve enjoyed some dry time this evening, a round of rain and thunder moves in very early Thursday morning. Severe weather appears unlikely at this time.
Temperatures will hover around the 60 degree mark through early Thursday morning. The overnight thunderstorm activity will exit by sunrise tomorrow, leaving us with some dry time during the mid morning hours.
Additional thundershowers will develop Thursday afternoon, with a chilly round of rain likely by Thursday evening.
Temperatures will crash into the 30s Thursday night as rain showers come to a close, possibly leaving us with a snowflake or sleet pellet chance.
We’ll be completely dry by early Friday morning. Friday will see the return of some sunshine with much cooler high temperatures in the 50s.
Spring officially arrives on Saturday and it’s going to be a beauty with sunshine and highs near 60.
After a dry weekend, next week an unsettled weather pattern returns.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.