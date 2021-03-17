FORECAST: Showers, thunderstorms return this afternoon

- THUNDERSTORMS: Increase from south to north during the afternoon and evening
- MORE SHOWERS: Showers, perhaps a few thunderstorms, Thursday/Thursday Night
- SPRING BEGINS: Saturday Morning at 5:37 AM ET
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds gradually increase during the late morning and into the afternoon as temperatures climb to near 70°. Showers and thunderstorms push into the region after 2 PM/3 PM moving from south to north.
After the afternoon round of showers and thunderstorms moves out of the region we’ll see a break from the rain before more thunderstorms race into our area towards midnight. A southerly wind will keep temperatures from dropping; look for lows near 60°.
The overnight batch of rain moves out Thursday morning. Low-pressure pushes out the warmer air by mid-afternoon tomorrow; spotty thunderstorms may develop as that occurs. As colder air rolls in so will a more general light rain.
Showers will taper down from north to south late Thursday night. A few snowflakes may mix in with the chilly rain to the east before ending. Temperatures drop into the 30s by Friday morning.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.