FORECAST: Showers, thunderstorms return this afternoon

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday Midday, Mar. 17, 2021
By Tawana Andrew | March 5, 2021 at 4:22 AM EST - Updated March 17 at 10:29 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • THUNDERSTORMS: Increase from south to north during the afternoon and evening
  • MORE SHOWERS: Showers, perhaps a few thunderstorms, Thursday/Thursday Night
  • SPRING BEGINS: Saturday Morning at 5:37 AM ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds gradually increase during the late morning and into the afternoon as temperatures climb to near 70°. Showers and thunderstorms push into the region after 2 PM/3 PM moving from south to north.

After the afternoon round of showers and thunderstorms moves out of the region we’ll see a break from the rain before more thunderstorms race into our area towards midnight. A southerly wind will keep temperatures from dropping; look for lows near 60°.

The overnight batch of rain moves out Thursday morning. Low-pressure pushes out the warmer air by mid-afternoon tomorrow; spotty thunderstorms may develop as that occurs. As colder air rolls in so will a more general light rain.

Showers will taper down from north to south late Thursday night. A few snowflakes may mix in with the chilly rain to the east before ending. Temperatures drop into the 30s by Friday morning.

