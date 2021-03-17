Goode Morning Weather Blog 3/17

The dry weather will come to an end this afternoon/evening round of rain/thunder rolling in from the southwest. This round will not be severe. Some lightning/thunder/small yes. That is possible.
We will then get the “leftovers” of the big severe thunderstorms in AL/MS pushing into S KY. We will get the much tamer version of them but I still think we will need to monitor the setup as they get absorbed into the warm front.
The track of the low pressure will be key on the t-storm placement/intensity Thursday afternoon. Right now, the risk is more toward I-75 into Eastern KY. Temperatures will drop into the evening with a cold light rain moving through. Some snowflakes could mix in before it ends but no issues on the wintry side.
