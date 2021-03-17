Gov. Beshear reports 963 new COVID-19 cases; 3.73% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 963 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 418,372 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.73 percent positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 159 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 27 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 5,056.
As of Wednesday, 441 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 109 are in the ICU, and 60 are on ventilators. At least 48,882 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
“While our new cases have decreased dramatically since their peak in the commonwealth, these numbers are still too high,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are close to the finish line but we can’t let up yet. Keep masking up, keep social distancing and get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Let’s see this through to the end of the fight.”
