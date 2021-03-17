Indiana State Police makes arrest after finding more than 1,200 pounds of marijuana in traffic stop

By Dustin Vogt | March 17, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT - Updated March 17 at 2:02 PM

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A California man has been arrested in northern Indiana after a traffic stop leads Indiana State Police to discover more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana in his possession.

According to a release from ISP, a trooper stopped a vehicle on I-65 Wednesday morning around 11:15 a.m. near Lowell, Indiana for a moving violation.

Christopher Colburn, 31, from McKinley, California, was arrested without incident and preliminarily charged with dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana with a prior conviction.
As the investigation went on, officers were led to search inside the van after a K9 sniffed something inside the vehicle. Troopers discovered 38 large boxes and 6 black garbage bags, filled with 1,264 individually wrapped bags containing “green plant material,” the release said.

A field test confirmed the material to be marijuana, according to police. The total amount of material seized by police weighed around 1,275 pounds and is estimated to be worth $5.7-8.5 million.

Colburn is currently booked at the Lake County Jail.

