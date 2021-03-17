JCPS lays out protocol for contract tracing after any positive COVID cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It has been more than a year since Jefferson County Public Schools students were inside a classroom. On March 16, 2020, JCPS announced they would close for three weeks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. That three week plan continued to get pushed back until now.
Wednesday, the first group of JCPS elementary school students will return to schools in-person.
Kindergarten through second grade students with last names starting with A-K go back Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday, Kindergarten through fifth grade students whose last names start with L-Z will go back to in-person learning.
Only about 60% of JCPS students will be back in person.
The Edison family told WAVE 3 News they can’t wait for Wednesday. Parents Michele and Garrick Edison both work full-time and have been trading off helping their son Golden with NTI. They feel confident in sending him back.
“He’s got his mask packed and his hand sanitizer and he did that on his own so he’s ready to go,” Michele said. “It’s kind of like Christmas Eve where you’re like so excited about getting Christmas gifts. “I mean [Golden] was so excited he met me at the door talking about it this evening.”
Second grader Golden said he is ready to get back into the classroom.
“[I’m excited to] see my friends and get on a school bus,” he said. “I liked the work at home but I feel like it kind of takes time to do stuff so I just want to get it done at school.”
“That was our main concern to make sure [Golden] knew what was going on,” Garrick said. “We’re confident he’ll be able to make the right decisions. Plus with the JCPS staff and their training we’re confident they will be able to step in and do what they’re supposed to do.”
Michele and Garrick said they understand other families who are concerned about returning to school in-person, and they are grateful there are options for both families and teachers who want to return in-person and those who want to stay virtual.
JCPS students will have their temperatures checked at the door, and they must wear a mask and practice social distancing when possible to avoid any potential COVID cases.
There is, however, always a chance for a positive case. Once a school is notified of one, the contract tracing process begins.
JCPS’ website outlines what happens next. Families with students in a class where there is a COVID-19 case will be notified as soon as possible with recommendations from public health officials. JCPS said parents will receive a letter if there is a case in their child’s classroom and/or if there are several cases in a school building.
If student is at school and finds out they were in close contact with someone, a parent or guardian will be called to come pick them up.
Whether someone needs to quarantine all depends on how long the student or staff member was in close contact with the affected person and how far apart they were. Students and staff who are within six feet of someone who tests positive for an extended period of time would likely be considered close contact. For those in close contact, they would need to self-quarantine for 14 days.
JCPS said siblings of those who test positive will need to self-quarantine, too.
Students can return to school after testing positive after at least 10 days since the symptoms first appeared, at least 24 hours with no fever without fever-reducing medication, and if symptoms have improved.
A negative COVID-19 test is not required to return to school.
The names of students or staff members who have tested positive will not be shared because of federal health privacy laws.
For more information on JCPS’ contact tracing plan, click or tap here.
The district is providing rapid COVID-19 testing at several different locations. Testing began March 15 and will be done by appointment at drive-thru sites located at the following JCPS schools:
- Academy @ Shawnee, 4001 Herman St.
- Ballard High School, 6000 Brownsboro Rd.
- Central High School, 1130 W Chestnut St.
- Fairdale High School, 1001 Fairdale Rd.
- Iroquois High School, 4615 Taylor Blvd.
- Marion C. Moore School, 6415 Outer Loop
- Seneca High School, 3510 Goldsmith Ln.
- Thomas Jefferson Middle School, 1501 Rangeland Rd.
- Waggener High School, 330 S Hubbards Ln.
- Western Middle School, 2201 W Main St.
- Western High School, 2501 Rockford Ln.
- Valley High School, 10200 Dixie Hwy.
The tests will be done Monday-Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled by clicking here. Adults are asked to bring a photo ID.
