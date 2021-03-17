JCPS returns to in-person learning starting with elementary schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools returned to the classroom Wednesday on a hybrid learning schedule starting with elementary schools.
The school day now includes temperature checks, masks and social distancing, which are three things that weren’t part of any school’s daily routine the last time students roamed the hallways.
Now it’s standard procedure.
“It’s going to be different,” JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said. ”There’s going to be social distancing. Hybrid makes it different, but what we’re really focusing on is let’s reengage the kids, let’s welcome them back, let’s do community building, just like you would at the beginning of the year. Because some of these kids haven’t even met their teachers in person yet.”
At Bowen Elementary School on Wednesday, teachers were excited to see faces in the building and not on their computer screens.
One teacher said while academics remain a priority, perhaps it’s not the top one right now.
“I think the main priority is that we love kids,” second-grade teacher Sara Hayden said. “So to be here to interact with children and to just be told, ‘Hey, today’s priority is build relationships?’ Awesome. I’m all for that. That’s what we’re made for.”
The priority shift for the time being is echoed across the district.
At Chancey Elementary, principal Tioka Ivory said there will be plenty of learning, but for now they’re mainly focused on social and emotional well-being.
“This is an experience that they all shared, so I want to make sure that kids feel safe and are ready for the learning,” Ivory said. “Academics will come. Chancey Cardinals are smart. Our teachers are wonderful and we can really make some things happen, but we want to make sure they’re in a place they can learn.”
Both Chancey and Bowen will have two more first days of school under the new hybrid schedule.
The back-to-school plan is broken up into groups based on last name. It only includes elementary schools right now.
About 65 percent of students chose to return to the in-person instruction. The rest will remain in NTI.
