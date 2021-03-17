JCPS students return to a new ‘normal’ day of school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ring of the school bell and the chatter in the hallways made students, teachers, and families feel a step closer to normal.
Wednesday was the first day of in-person learning for JCPS.
It has been more than a year since the hallways at JCPS schools were filled with students and teachers.
Masks, space, and a lot of sanitizer is the first step for students on the first day of school for JCPS students.
For Justin Moreschi, who’s worked at Medora Elementary for 14 years, it’s the parents’ and students’ connections that make the new year feel special.
“Being able to see children really changes everything,” Moreschi said.
Over at the drop-off line at Byck Elementary for seven-year-old Jaxon Hambric, There’s one big thing he’s excited for.
“Math, all math all about math, " Hambric said.
This year will have a lot of PPE on deck at schools for students. That change doesn’t phase Hambric.
“I’m happy, " Hambric said. “Because I get to do math and get to see my friends again it feels like it’s been years.”
Jasmine Cherry and Donald Burton had a harder time letting their daughter go on her first day of kindergarten.
“I was nervous, really nervous because I was skeptical of sending her back in person because of the whole pandemic,” Cherry said. “I decided to at least let her give it a try and make a decision for how it works for her.”
With their new water bottles, fresh pigtails, and first-day outfits it was off to school safely for the next level of normal.
Thursday, K-5 group B students will return to school. Overall 64 percent of families decided to return to in-person learning.
