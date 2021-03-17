Kentucky Kingdom to hold job fair this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom is looking for team members to work this summer season.
A job fair will be held on Sunday, March 21 from noon until 3 p.m. at the park. Applicants are asked to enter the KY Expo Center at Gate 2 and follow the signs to the Human Resources office. You’re asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Kentucky Kingdom is looking to fill positions in most areas including ride operations, lifeguarding, security, food services and bartending, landscaping and plumbing. The hourly pay rate is up to $14 an hour.
Park employees receive free admission to the park on their days off, discount ticket rate for friends and family, flexible schedules and more.
For more information, or to fill out an application, click here.
