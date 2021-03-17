LMPD Civilian Review Board nominees grilled by Metro Council members

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Members of the Louisville Metro Council vetted 11 candidates for the LMPD Civilian Review Board during Tuesday’s Government Oversight and Audit Committee meeting.
A digital trail lead to cause for concerns; controversial Facebook posts took up a lot of conversation, with some council members claiming the posts are too anti-police and could make or break the purpose of the LMPD Civilian Review Board.
The meeting started with members questioning Stachelle Bussey, a community activist and nominee for the board.
“Do you hate police, Ms. Bussey?” Metro Councilwoman Paula McCraney (D-District 7) asked.
A handful of council members also questioned Bussey’s objectivity, citing a Facebook post where Bussey wrote “If our belief is to abolish the police system (I hate the police), or not involve the law in these matters, what is our alternative?”
Another post in question was a response to LMPD Major Aubrey Gregory being shot during protests last year. Bussey wrote “Dear white fragility and white guilt.. this ain’t it signed Black America.’”
“Could I have said it differently? Maybe,” Bussey told committee members Tuesday. “The overall post is about what are we going to do? That is our conversation. What are we going to do?” she continued. “I have been a part of the protests. This is the next step to get in these places.”
Antonio Taylor, a JCPS bus driver and LMPD Civilian Review Board nominee, was questioned on his social media posts, too.
In a Facebook comment, Taylor replied to a statement about dismantling the Fraternal Order of Police. He wrote “they are white supremacy.”
Another post by Taylor said “LMPD you are evil the devil.”
“Some of the things I’ve posted in the past, do I feel ashamed by them? Of course I do,” Taylor said Tuesday. “I have evolved. I’m still evolving. I’m a work in progress. I’m not perfect. I’m ever-changing.”
Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini (R-District 19) has been outspoken about anti-police claims of some board nominees. The councilman said it needs to be taken seriously and could affect their ability on the Civilian Review Board.
“There are ideas different people have and should be represented,” Piagentini said. “But that’s a far cry from having a preconceived determination about FOP or LMPD specifically.”
The Civilian Review Board ordinance for the City of Louisville states anyone related to law enforcement can’t serve on the board. Law enforcement officers can serve if they are three years removed from service.
No City of Louisville employees, current or former, can be on the board. However, Kellie Watson is a Metro Sewer District employee, and there were concerns over whether she is considered a Metro employee or not.
It is now up to the full Metro Council to vote on the nominated board members.
