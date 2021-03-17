Man dies after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood, victim identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man rushed to the hospital after a shooting last night in the Algonquin neighborhood has died.
Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to the area of South 12th Street and West Hill Street for a shooting, Officer Beth Ruoff with the Louisville Metro Police Department said. They found the victim, Demontray Rhodes, 24, of Louisville, unconscious and suffering from several gunshot wounds.
Rhodes was taken to UofL Hospital where he died approximately 40 minutes after the shooting.
Officers do not have a suspect in custody and the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.