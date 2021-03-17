Mount Washington Police Chief Troy Pitcock steps down

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Mount Washington Police Chief Troy Pitcock has stepped down from the position, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters confirmed Wednesday.
Mount Washington Mayor Barry Armstrong said Pitcock submitted his resignation indicating he was heading in a different direction.
Armstrong said the police department’s current command staff will take over for now and begin the search for a new permanent chief soon. He added that he has tremendous respect for them.
The departure was Pitcock’s decision, Armstrong said.
Armstrong named Pitcock the chief of the department in January 2019 after Pitcock received unanimous approval from the Mount Washington City Council.
Pitcock had worked in law enforcement for 30 years, according to the city website. He began his career in the Jefferson County Police Department. He also held several detective positions at LMPD.
According to the police department’s website, it employs 26 officers, including command staff.
