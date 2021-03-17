919 new COVID-19 related cases, 16 new deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 12,482 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Wednesday morning, there had been 674,430 cases reported in the state, with 919 new cases and 16 new deaths.
The Indiana vaccine dashboard page is reporting a total of 1,325,201 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 34,373 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine.
ISDH says with 870,136 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and 8,515,391 tests have been preformed to date. The state maintains a 3.1% positivity rate.
