President Biden expected to visit Ohio to promote COVID-19 relief package

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Ohio next week as part of a multi-state tour to promote the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
According to 19 News affiliate WTVG, the president is expected to visit Columbus during the “Help is Here” tour, specifically to discuss how the coronavirus relief package will help lower health care costs.
“It is certainly one of the many states, many wonderful states in this country that he could travel to that might be considered a ‘red’ state,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said about the president’s visit.
The exact date of next week’s planned visit has not yet been released.
