Robley Rex VA administers 10,000th COVID vaccine dose

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville shared exciting news Wednesday as they administered their 10,000th COVID vaccine dose.
Army Veteran Daniel Hampton was the proud recipient of the dose Wednesday morning at the Shively Community Based Outpatient Clinic. The facility shared pictures of Hampton receiving the vaccine and sharing a high-five with Nurse Manager Kellie Harshfield, MSN, RN, once the shot was administered.
Posing outside of the administration room, Hampton and Harshfield shared a message, “One step closer,” to the end of the pandemic.
The veterans affairs medical center began vaccinating veterans on January 6, and have since expanded their eligibility to enrolled veterans aged 40 years and older.
Robley Rex VA reaches out to enrolled veterans for eligibility updates and to make appointments for vaccinations. Veterans can also call the COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at (502) 287-4426 to request an appointment.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.