Woman killed in Hikes Lane crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A two vehicle crash in the Klondike neighborhood has claimed the life of a woman driving one of the vehicles.
Louisville Metro police were called to the 3000 block of Hikes Lane at the intersection of Furman Blvd. around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. Police say a vehicle that exited a parking lot was crossing Hikes Lane to go north on Furman Blvd. when it was struck in the drivers side door by a car going east on Hikes Lane.
The woman driving the car that was struck was taken to UofL Hospital, but died from her injuries. Her name has not been released. '
The driver of the other vehicle involved was not injured.
Hikes Lane at Furman Blvd. has been closed to traffic while LMPD investigates the crash.
