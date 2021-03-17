Woman leaves assisted living facility for first time in a year to celebrate 94th birthday

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been a long year for everyone. For one Brandenburg woman, it’s been especially long.
Esther Gerkins turned 94 on Tuesday, March 16. One year ago, Gerkins and her daughter, Kathy Gerkins-Veith, celebrated her 93rd birthday separated by a window.
Gerkins, who lives at an assisted living facility in Brandenburg, hasn’t been out of the facility in over a year. She was able to keep connected to her children through social media and video chats.
However, in December, Gerkins began to feel ill. She was tested for COVID-19 and the test came back positive.
She was admitted to the hospital after developing COVID-19 pneumonia in her lungs. She was there a week, before being able to go back to the assisted living facility.
Fast forward to March 2021, Gerkins was finally able to leave the facility after new guidelines were set in effect. She went to a local favorite, Home Plate, to have dinner with her family and celebrate her 94th birthday.
“Mom is definitely a miracle from God!” Gerkins-Veith wrote in a Facebook post.
Gerkins says she appreciates all the cards, calls, and gifts she’s received.
“She has slowly, but surely recovered from the awful ordeal,” Gerkins-Veith’s post continued. “It has been a special, special birthday for her. PRAISE BE TO GOD!”
