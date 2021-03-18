Aggressive man arrested on grounds of JCPS elementary school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A large number of Louisville Metro police officers were called to a school campus in Pleasure Ridge Park after an active aggressor was report on the grounds.
The incident happened at Greenwood Elementary School at 5801 Greenwood Road at 12:44 p.m. When officers arrived, they found an aggressive man outside the school building who was causing a disturbance.
LMPD officers took the man into custody. His name has not been released and police have yet to determine the charges he will face.
No injuries were reported to the students or school staff.
