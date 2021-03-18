Algonquin shooting victim found at apartment complex transported to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was shot at a west Louisville apartment complex Wednesday is being treated at a Louisville hospital.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were first called on reports of a shooting in Algonquin in the 1700 block of Patton Court, which is at the Parkway Place apartments.
It happened around 9:40 p.m.
The man was found by officers and was transported to UofL Hospital, Mitchell said. The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
