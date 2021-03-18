Coaching staff shakeup for UofL men’s basketball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL head coach Chris Mack hinted at changes in a Monday news conference, and three days later, those changes include his coaching staff.
UofL released the following statement on Thursday afternoon.
“Yesterday, head men’s basketball coach Chris Mack informed two assistant men’s basketball coaches that their contracts will not be renewed after their April 30 expiration date. Coach Mack’s focus turns to hiring new coaches to help move the program forward.”
Kentucky Sports Radio reported that Luke Murray was one of the assistants let go.
The Cards other two full-time assistant coaches are Dino Gaudio and Mike Pegues.
