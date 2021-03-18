Father and two sons arrested after house fire linked to indoor marijuana grow

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A father and his two sons were arrested Wednesday in Elkhorn City after a house fire led investigators to an indoor marijuana growing operation, Elkhorn City Police say.
Investigators say the fire, which included an explosion, happened in the 1300 block of Elkhorn Creek Road.
Police say they arrived at the scene to find three men covered in soot – identified as Anthony Cantrell, 59, and his sons, Adam Cantrell, 26, and Cody Cantrell, 35.
Officers say Anthony Cantrell tried to prevent rescuers from getting into the burning home, including grabbing Elkhorn City Police Chief Bobby Sexton and pushing him away.
Police found evidence of marijuana cultivation in the basement, where it was determined the fire started from a short in wiring.
All three suspects were charged with marijuana cultivation, and Anthony Cantrell also faces assault charges on a police officer. They were taken to the Pike County Detention Center.
