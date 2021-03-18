FORECAST: Chilly showers and wind tonight, sunnier weekend!

WEATHER HEADLINES
- OVERNIGHT: Showers, wind gusts up to 35 mph, and temps falling into the 30s
- FRIDAY: Windy early on with gusts up to 40 mph possible
- SPRING BEGINS: Saturday morning at 5:37 a.m. ET
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a raw, windy night with chilly showers moving through WAVE Country. We’ll see these showers taper off not too long after midnight, allowing for wind gusts up to 35 mph to take their place. Low temperatures will be in the 30s Friday morning.
Friday is a partly sunny, windy, and cool day. High temperatures will only be in the lower 50s. Expect the fastest winds to occur earlier in the day, with gusts up to 40 mph possible.
Mostly clear skies are expected Friday night as temperatures drop into the 20s and lower 30s. Winds will also calm down quite a bit during this time.
Spring begins at 5:37am Saturday! After a chilly morning near freezing we’ll see spring-like high temperatures near 60 degrees in the afternoon, all under beautifully sunny skies.
