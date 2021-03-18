FORECAST: Dry through midday before showers return this afternoon

- THUNDERSTORMS: Scattered this afternoon; the severe risk is low
- WIND: Gusts will increase to 30 mph by sunset, 30-40 mph overnight, and around 30 mph on Friday
- SPRING BEGINS: Saturday Morning at 5:37 am ET
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see partly cloudy skies through the early afternoon before our last batch of showers pushes into the region. Temperatures quickly drop from the 60s this afternoon into the 40s and 50s this evening as a cold front pushes through the region.
Temperatures plummet into the 30s overnight as light rain continues to fall across the region. A few snowflakes may mix in as the rain ends early Friday morning. The wind increases this evening, gusting between 30 and 40 MPH.
Friday will be a chilly day as temperatures struggle to rise into the upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds gradually decrease through the day; the amount of sunshine we see will dictate how warm we get. The wind continues to gust to near 30 MPH at times on Friday.
Mostly clear skies are expected Friday night as temperatures drop into the 20s.
