FORECAST: Scattered downpours today; windy tonight

- THUNDERSTORMS: Scattered this morning and again for the afternoon; the severe risk is low
- WIND: Gusts will increase to 30 mph by sunset, 30-40 mph overnight, and around 30 mph on Friday
- SPRING BEGINS: Saturday Morning at 5:37 am ET
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see early morning thunderstorms to kick off Thursday with only isolated re-development into the afternoon. Some bonus warmth may be seen through the mid-afternoon hours, with highs in the 60s.
Falling temperatures with areas of light rain are expected tonight. The wind will ramp up allowing for cold wind chills overnight through sunrise. The rain may end with a few snowflakes mixed in.
A chilly Friday is ahead with clouds slowly breaking up as the day wears on. The amount of sun will determine how warm we get but no doubt it will be a cool day.
Chilly weather remains Friday night with clearing skies. Lows will be at or just below freezing.
The weekend will feature chilly mornings but warm and pleasant afternoons.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.