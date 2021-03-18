Goode Morning Weather Blog 3/18

A potent upper low will pass through the area today that brought us morning thunderstorms. Next up with be a bit of sun before clouds fill back in with colder weather blasting in tonight with chilly rain showers. The wind could gust up to 40 mph overnight!
This means Friday morning is going to be COLD! Wind chills in the teens/20s are likely. The hope is we will get enough sun to balance out the cold wind but if we end up staying cloudy...it will “feel” fairly cold all day.
The weekend looks great with chilly mornings but very pleasant afternoons!
The video will go into more detail on that setup PLUS a look into next week.
