Indiana expectant mother, doctor talk ‘game changer’ COVID vaccine

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana soon-to-be mothers are considered to be at high risk of COVID-19, leading healthcare experts to encourage families to get vaccinated if eligible.
As the mom of a boy, soon to be two, Kaitlyn Tisdale said she’s feeling lucky because she not only has the miracle of life within her, but she also has hope for this child’s well-being, perhaps the biggest worry for all parents.
“There are always fears but getting the vaccination this morning for me [is] one step closer to protecting my family and protecting my community,” Tisdale, who is 22 weeks along, told WAVE 3 News.
The “boy mom” said her concerns stemmed from lack of data regarding the coronavirus vaccine and expectant mothers. However, Tisdale said her obstetrician answered her questions and eased her worries.
“Knowing that the antibodies, this vaccine can pass onto my baby and in turn protect my baby when he’s here, that was a game changer for me,” Tisdale said.
“The more data that comes out, the more it shows COVID hits pregnant patients much harder,” Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said. “As more data comes out, the vaccine has shown to be safe.”
According to a report published by medical journal medRxiv, a healthcare worker in Boca Raton gave birth to a baby who had virus antibodies. The publication reported in January she got the Moderna vaccine while 36 weeks pregnant.
Just like the Florida frontline worker, Tisdale said getting her vaccine was bigger than just a shot in her arm.
“Knowing that the science is proving this is working, doing what it needs to do,” Tisdale said, “it’s incredible knowing that I’m a part of that. That’s really cool, and I’m going to be able to tell my kids about doing your part to help protect each other.”
In order to qualify for the COVID vaccine if pregnant, the woman’s doctors must submit her information, then a specific link to sign up for an appointment will go to the soon-to-be mom.
