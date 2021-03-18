‘Irate’ man with gun arrested at JCPS elementary school identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A large number of Louisville Metro police officers were called to a school campus in Pleasure Ridge Park after an “irate” man with a gun was reported on the grounds.
The incident happened at Greenwood Elementary School at 5801 Greenwood Road at 12:44 p.m. When officers arrived, they found an “aggressive” man, later identified by officers as 36-year-old Patrick Wesley, outside the school building who was causing a disturbance.
In a letter to parents provided to WAVE 3 News by JCPS Communications Manager Mark Hebert, it was detailed that in the middle of lunch, Wesley allegedly tried to get into the school without properly identifying himself. At one point he also displayed a gun while trying to get into the cafeteria.
Immediately, all staff and students were moved from the cafeteria and were locked inside their classrooms and offices.
LMPD officers took Wesley into custody. His charges have not yet been made public, per LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley,
No injuries were reported to the students or school staff.
Read the full letter to parents and guardians below:
“Dear Greenwood Parent/Guardian,
This letter is to inform you of an incident that occurred at our school today. I want to make sure that you have accurate information and dispel any rumors you may have heard about the incident.
During lunchtime, an irate man attempted to get into our school building without proper identification. At one point the man displayed a gun while trying to get into the cafeteria. Our school immediately increased its security level. Staff and students were escorted from the cafeteria and all school staff and students were locked inside their classrooms and offices.
Louisville Metro Police arrived quickly and arrested the suspect. Everyone is safe.
Please be assured that the safety and well-being of your child is always foremost in everything we do. Our goal is to keep our safe and nurturing school environment a place where all students learn at high levels and have fun. We have great confidence in our emergency procedures and safety plan in the event that they are ever needed as was the case today.
If you have any further questions concerning this incident, please do not hesitate to call me at 502-485-8260. Thank you for your support and assistance in keeping our school safe for everyone.
Sincerely,
Jamiera Johnson, Principal
Greenwood Elementary School”
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.