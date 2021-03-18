JCPS looks to work off success of first two days of in-person instruction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools returned to the classroom in limited capacity on Thursday for the second day in a row.
Even for the students in the classroom Thursday, it was their first day back in person over a year.
With the JCPS hybrid learning schedule in place, only elementary students have returned so far, and they’re split up on different days, but JCPS administrators are happy with how things are going.
The problems across the district are minor ones, school officials say.
At Price Elementary, Principal Shuvon Ray said there was really only one problem, but it was one they expected.
“We just had a few students who came on a different day than we what we expected,” said Ray. “but that was the only glitch that we had.”
The students at school Thursday were part of JCPS’s Group B. Group A, which came back Wednesday, included parts of grades K-2 and only had about 7,000 students.
Group B included parts of grades K-5, and it was expected to be about double the amount of students as day one.
Still teachers were happy with how it went.
“[Students] were really good at keeping their masks on,” said Price first-grade teacher Erin Bissinger. “We had several reminders to put them back over our nose. I have a silent signal now for them. I just tap my nose and they know to pull it back up.”
Other teachers say it has been a different learning experience just having them back in front of their face.
“When we’re online you still have the energy, you’re still through the screen, but I felt more motivated [in person],” said third-grade teacher Dimitra Collier. “I felt like the energy is there. And you can tell the students are even participating more than they do online.”
JCPS said the first two days give them confidence moving ahead to the opening of middle and high schools.
“You saw these teachers up here. That’s what gives me confidence,” JCPS Chief of Schools Robert Moore said. “They’re so excited to see their kids. Their kids are excited to see them. We have all the support that we need. We have the leadership we need to get this work done. So, yes. It does give me absolute confidence.”
JCPS said there were no reports of any students testing positive for COVID-19 on the first day of in-person learning.
Three students left school sick, but not necessarily for COVID-related reasons.
