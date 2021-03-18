JCPS returns to in-person learning for first time in over a year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time in more than a year, more than 7,200 JCPS elementary school students walked back into their schools on Wednesday.
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said he could feel the excitement in the hallways of every school he visited Wednesday.
“Today was very special,” Pollio said. “It gets emotional when you see kids walking in our school buildings.”
Teachers reported back that the first day went smoother than they thought it would.
“Really good. The students were excited to be back in the classroom,” Jamea Pressley, a second grade teacher at Smyrna Elementary, said. “I had one student who said he didn’t want to go home today, so that was a good thing.”
Everything looks different in schools: desks are spaced apart for social distancing, students have their temperature checks before they walk inside, everyone is required to wear a mask, and school staff are enforcing social distancing.
Smyrna Elementary Special education teacher Chuck Bird said he’s tired after the first day back, but a good tired. He said the students impressed him.
“From the Kindergarteners to the first and second graders, they all were champs,” Bird said. “The guidelines were being voluntarily followed, children didn’t have a problem with masks or washing hands.”
Pressley said Wednesday’s reopening felt easier than previous years because the kids already knew her from NTI.
“They already knew my signals, they already knew what to do when they came in the classroom,” Pressley said. “So I didn’t have any type of behavior or anything simply because I built those relationships with the students. So that made it a little easier. I know a couple of the students were like ‘I get to see you in real life and not on the screen.’ So they were excited about that.”
Throughout the schools, in the hallways and classrooms, the smiles behind the masks were obvious, both by students and staff.
“Just being back in person and being able to connect and build those relationships its just so so so good to be back here,” Smyrna Elementary School Principal Dr. Adrian Ford said.
She added that it was an emotional welcome back day.
“My elbows are a little sore because I’ve been bumping elbows with a kids all day long cause what you really want to do is wrap your arms around them.”
She said she’s glad they are able to start to form a sense of community among the students, now that some are back in person.
“Always refer to Smyrna as a Smyrna family and we have been away from our family way too long. So it was a great day welcoming our kids in the building, seeing their faces, allowing them to talk to each other,” she said.
Dr. Pollio said 4,000 students rode the bus Wednesday. The school district expects that number to double on Thursday, as more students will be welcomed back in elementary schools. Group B of Kindergarten through fifth grade will head to the classrooms Thursday morning.
