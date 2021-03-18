Kentucky K-12 schools set to receive $2 million from American Rescue Plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan has allocated funding to help schools with the transition of reopening.
The ARP includes nearly $130 billion for K-12 schools across the country, specifically $2 million for Kentucky grade schools and nearly $2 million in Indiana.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack sat down with WAVE 2 News to explain how the fund could be used to make schools a safe environment during the pandemic.
“Schools have to install protective equipment, that’s a cost that will be covered,” Vilsack sack. “To the extent that they’ll need additional educators or additional staff, that’s a cost that will be covered. To the extent they will need to have new technology and better connectivity, that’s a cost that will be covered.”
The ARP also has focus on school nutrition to make sure every student has access to a warm meal. ”All students going back to school, all of them will be considered free lunch students,” Vilsack said. “So the schools won’t have to deal with the administrative costs of having to figure out a youngsters parents can afford a meal or a portion of the meal.”
There is one notable restriction with the funding. School districts must use at least 20% of the money to address learning loss. That could be through summer learning programs, extended day or afterschool programs.
