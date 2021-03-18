966 new COVID-19 related cases, 13 new deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 12,495 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Thursday morning, there had been 675,388 cases reported in the state, with 966 new cases and 13 new deaths.
The Indiana vaccine dashboard page is reporting a total of 1,356,761 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 35,481 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine.
ISDH says with 890,159 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and 8,556,561 tests have been preformed to date. The state maintains a 3.1% positivity rate.
