New Louisville food pantry operates like small grocery store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Sister Visitor Center has opened a new food pantry, and it looks and functions just like a small grocery store.
The food pantry gives people the ability to choose what foods they get, either because of a dietary restriction or food allergy, or simply because they simply don’t care for specific foods.
“We really didn’t know what our clients liked, what they eat, or what they have at home, so we were making this choice for them,” Darko Mihaylovich, the Catholic Charities of Louisville director of programs, explained. “Now the challenge is to just make sure that our shelves are full so that the clients have choice to choose.”
The pantry is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. It is located on Market Street across from Catholic Charities Office for Refugees.
