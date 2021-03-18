‘Unsafe behavior’ on St. Patrick’s Day reported at Louisville business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least one Louisville establishment ignored multiple requests from city health officials to comply with capacity limitations to prevent the spread of COVID on St. Patrick’s Day.
Metro Public Health and Wellness Assistant Director Nicholas Hart told WAVE 3 News officials monitoring for compliance reported one example, so far, of unsafe behavior at an undisclosed bar or restaurant.
“We did have one establishment, it’s my understanding, was not take any precautions whatsoever and were letting as many people come in as were wanting to come in,” Hart said. “That’s one establishment that I’m aware of.”
Hart would not release the name of the violating establishment but called the violations “extremely disappointing.”
“How many of these people who went into the establishment last night have interactions with individuals who have not been vaccinated, individuals who are immunocompromised or individuals who cannot control their space,” he said.
Hart explained the violating establishment received multiple “corrective orders” and potential citations Wednesday; the establishment could face a $100 penalty per citation for face mask noncompliance. Beyond that, Hart said some sort of business license (e.g. food, liquor, etc.) could be suspended if the violating establishment does not follow corrective actions.
Wednesday, patrons at O’Shea’s on Baxter Avenue told WAVE 3 News the pub implemented a number of safety protocols inside.
“We were told before we walked in the door there was a process: If you’re eating, you go to the left, if you’re going to be staying and drinking, go the right, be seated and wear your mask at all times,” Sissy Lege said.
Outside the establishment and others in the Highlands, large crowds failed to social distance and wear masks as they waited in line for tables to open.
“I did feel comfortable [in line] because I understand that most restaurants and bars are at a certain capacity, and I hope my peers will keep their masks up,” Bowen Daniel said. “I am seeing some masks up.”
Some restaurants like The Irish Rover on Frankfort Avenue only offered carryout service Wednesday to avoid large crowds altogether.
“We miss the crowd, we miss the fun, we miss the atmosphere,” owner Siobhan Reidy said. “The big party that we would have had, we would have loved to have it, but I would never tell another business what’s right for them.”
Hart said more violations may be reported as health officials have 24 to 48 hours to enter investigations into a data management system.
