WATCH: KSP releases bodycam video of LMPD officer shooting suspect following chase near Hikes Point

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police released bodycam video Thursday afternoon on an incident involving an LMPD officer shooting a suspect following a chase near Hikes Point March 9.
The newly released video features two angles of the incident which occurred last Tuesday, where St. Matthews Police Department reported a stolen white Dodge Ram to LMPD and an officer spotted a suspect driving a similar truck.
According to an arrest report, a chase began with the suspect, Darrell Browning, and LMPD officers that ended around a busy shopping center at Hikes Point and Champions Trace Circle.
The video shows the suspect fleeing on foot behind the parking lot. One of the cruiser’s dashcam catches several other vehicles attempting to stop the suspect. As the suspect continues running, the cruiser hits the suspect with his vehicle to attempt him to stop.
The suspect is then seen in the footage firing a weapon before being hit himself. Officers then surround the suspect to make an arrest.
The full video released by Kentucky State Police can be seen below. (WARNING: Footage may be deemed graphic, viewer discretion advised.)
The incident was the first officer-involved shooting of the year. Only two days later on March 11, another investigation was sent to Kentucky State Police after an LMPD officer fired shots at an arson suspect in the Beechmont neighborhood.
Under new protocols, Kentucky State Police is the lead investigator in any officer-involved shooting incidents.
Both investigations are ongoing by KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team, no further details have been released at this time.
“Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case,” Kentucky State Police said in a written statement.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.