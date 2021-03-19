Behind the Forecast: How much does a cloud weigh

Clouds are comprised of a lot of tiny water droplets. For a cumulus cloud, the water density has been estimated to be near half a gram of water per cubic meter. A one cubic kilometer cloud contains a billion cubic meters. Doing the calculations, we find that there are five hundred million grams of water droplets in a one cubic meter cloud. That translates to about 500 thousand kilograms or 1.1 million pounds. That’s around five times as heavy as a blue whale, the largest animal in the world.