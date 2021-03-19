COVID passports could be new travel requirement

While some vaccines at nearly 100% effective, it’s still not completely guaranteed. And we don’t know how long that protection could last. ”So, will it wane over time,” University of Oxford Director of Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science Melinda Mills said. “And how long does it take before it wanes? We know for the seasonal influenza that you require a booster shot every year, so they’ll have to be an expiry date. But there’s also a lot of emerging variants, and it’s unclear whether they will compromise existing vaccines and to what extent. So, you have to think about well, can it be revoked at some point as well?” While all health care experts agree vaccines are necessary to end the COVID pandemic, they agree there needs to be more discussion before or if it becomes a requirement for travel.