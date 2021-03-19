COVID passports could be new travel requirement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As more countries continue to reopen, and many people may be tempted to leave during Spring Break or the summer, there could be a new requirement to travel - vaccine passports.
International travel is likely to be the first industry to use new digital vaccine passports. NBC News reported that over a dozen airlines have signed up to trial a digital passport that shows records of coronavirus vaccinations, including Emirates, Singapore Airlines and Qantas. The pass will officially debut at the end of March.
On Wednesday, the European Union announced plans to launch vaccine passports as early as this summer. It would allow travel without quarantine for anyone fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Firstly, what is the function of this certificate,” President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said. “It shows or states whether the person has either been either been vaccinated or a recent negative test or has recovered from COVID and thus antibodies. Secondly, the certificate will make sure that the results of what it shows the data - and there’s a minimum set of data - are mutually recognized in every member state. And thirdly, with this digital certificate, we aim to help member states reinstate the freedom of movement in a safe, responsible and trusted manner.”
While many have welcomed it, the U.S. has not established a vaccine passport requirement at this time. And the World Health Organization opposes any mandatory proof of vaccinations for international travel.
Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness Interim Medical Director Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage said she is in favor everyone being vaccinated before travel, but said there are some ethical stipulations to consider with vaccine passports.
“I think conceptionally it’s a good idea but I do worry it could be exclusionary for some people who don’t have access to internet or things like that to be able to establish those connections,” Dr. Hartladge said “So there’s much more to be developed to make that efficient and equitable plan for the entire community.” There are other legal, technical and ethical aspects with vaccine passports.
While some vaccines at nearly 100% effective, it’s still not completely guaranteed. And we don’t know how long that protection could last. ”So, will it wane over time,” University of Oxford Director of Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science Melinda Mills said. “And how long does it take before it wanes? We know for the seasonal influenza that you require a booster shot every year, so they’ll have to be an expiry date. But there’s also a lot of emerging variants, and it’s unclear whether they will compromise existing vaccines and to what extent. So, you have to think about well, can it be revoked at some point as well?” While all health care experts agree vaccines are necessary to end the COVID pandemic, they agree there needs to be more discussion before or if it becomes a requirement for travel.
